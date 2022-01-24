tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $181.00

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.42), with a volume of 41881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.67).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on tinyBuild from GBX 310 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($4.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £366.54 million and a PE ratio of 141.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

