TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

TIM stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. TIM had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TIM will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TIM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TIM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

