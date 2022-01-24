Tigress Financial Raises Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $68.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price hoisted by Tigress Financial from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.87.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

