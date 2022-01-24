ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $18.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 434,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,983.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ThredUp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ThredUp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

