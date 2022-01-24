Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,572,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $105.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $79.94 and a one year high of $123.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

