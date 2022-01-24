Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF remained flat at $$6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. Thinkific Labs has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

