Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $618.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

