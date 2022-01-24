The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,619,000 after acquiring an additional 537,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 331,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,867. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

