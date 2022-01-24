The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of several other reports. restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

