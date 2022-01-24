The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of several other reports. restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGPYY stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.