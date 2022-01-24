The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $221.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:PNC opened at $200.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.57. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,382 shares of company stock worth $1,071,931. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

