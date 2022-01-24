The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €163.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €163.00 ($185.23) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ML. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €155.63 ($176.85).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €149.90 ($170.34) on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($148.69). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €138.51.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

