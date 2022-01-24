The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Raised by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 4.9% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.37.

NYSE:EL traded down $14.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.19. 9,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.54 and a 200 day moving average of $334.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

