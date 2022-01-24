The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,647,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 150,171 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,332,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP now owns 219,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 122,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 57,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

