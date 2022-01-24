The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

CAKE stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

