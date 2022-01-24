The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Given New GBX 4,550 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,750 ($64.81) to GBX 4,550 ($62.08) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($63.31) to GBX 4,120 ($56.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($67.54) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($75.04) to GBX 5,540 ($75.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($69.59) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,045.45 ($68.84).

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,370 ($59.63) on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 4,053 ($55.30) and a one year high of GBX 5,232 ($71.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,589.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,611.63. The firm has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

