Tezos (XTZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $159.39 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $2.81 or 0.00007774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and $159.39 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00182118 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 903,666,822 coins and its circulating supply is 875,426,144 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

