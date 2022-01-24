Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.6% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.14.

TXN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.89. The stock had a trading volume of 65,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

