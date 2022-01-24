Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $889.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,051.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $885.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $892.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $907.23.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.