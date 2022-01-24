Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.59. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 34,110 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Telefónica by 722.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $51,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

