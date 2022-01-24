Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERIC. Cowen lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

