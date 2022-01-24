Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several research firms have weighed in on ERIC. Cowen lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
