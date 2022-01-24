Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $873,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medpace were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEDP. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Medpace by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 39.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $164.78 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.74 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.80.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

