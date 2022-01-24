Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $774,000 Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $453,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,607 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $64,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IART. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.44.

Shares of IART opened at $66.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,725 shares of company stock worth $5,707,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

