Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,945 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in South State were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in South State by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in South State by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $82.68 on Monday. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.31.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

