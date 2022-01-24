Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

