Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $224.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.89 and a 200 day moving average of $241.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.13 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

