TD Securities Lowers Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$98.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LIMAF. CIBC decreased their target price on Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of LIMAF stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. Linamar has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $72.96.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

