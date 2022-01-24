Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

TTCF opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 0.10.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 781,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510,859 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the third quarter worth about $8,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 435,255 shares in the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

