Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $17.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after buying an additional 900,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,655,000 after buying an additional 872,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,166,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after buying an additional 704,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 80,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,393. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.