Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Rip Road Capital Partners LP

Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 5.9% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. KeyCorp raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.77.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $163.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.14. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.