Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Trimmed by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $297.66 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

