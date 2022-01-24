Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SLVM. Bank of America lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.32. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory C. Gibson acquired 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter worth $69,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

