Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSREF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of SSREF stock remained flat at $$106.73 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $83.60 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

