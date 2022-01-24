Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,830 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.32.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
