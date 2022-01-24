Swiss National Bank Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of FARO Technologies worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 114,903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.32. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.11.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

