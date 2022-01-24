Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Ranpak worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 358,449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,266,000 after purchasing an additional 544,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 3,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,834 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ranpak news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,090 shares of company stock worth $1,078,221. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACK opened at $26.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

