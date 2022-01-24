Swiss National Bank Buys 2,400 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $25.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

