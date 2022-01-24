Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $272,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 392.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 689,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $18.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.17. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

