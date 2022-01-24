Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of SWMAY opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $552.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

