Susquehanna Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $19.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.62.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the airline’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 199,554 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,043 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

