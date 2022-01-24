Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUPN stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

