Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $32.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,910 shares of company stock valued at $249,050,122 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

