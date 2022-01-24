Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $26,090.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $26,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $28,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $26,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $24,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $28,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $91,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNCY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $100,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

