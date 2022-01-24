Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Purchased by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 154.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.2% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 160.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. Strattec Security Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $100.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.03 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Strattec Security Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

