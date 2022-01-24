Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $21.81

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.81, but opened at $20.25. Stratasys shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 81,187 shares trading hands.

SSYS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 3,588.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 910,481 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $20,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,791 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $10,978,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 136.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 349,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

