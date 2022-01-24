Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. Steel Dynamics will benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. However, its steel fabrication operations face challenges from higher input costs. Weak demand for steel in the energy space is also a concern. The steel industry is also reeling under sustained overcapacity.”

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.97. 102,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,962. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.