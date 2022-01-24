State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of State Street worth $97,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after buying an additional 228,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

