Startcoin (START) Achieves Market Cap of $60,268.36

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $60,268.36 and approximately $10.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Startcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

