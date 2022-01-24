STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $57,403.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,225.93 or 0.06618309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00057421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,533.72 or 0.99705075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006812 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

