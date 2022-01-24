Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Boosted by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $96.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.77. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.47 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

