Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. increased their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $52.05 on Monday. Stantec has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 211,469 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 28.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

