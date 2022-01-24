Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. increased their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.
Shares of NYSE STN opened at $52.05 on Monday. Stantec has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.90.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 211,469 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 28.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
